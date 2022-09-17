deer safety

Hunters are reminded of several safety tips as they prepare for the quickly approaching deer hunting season.

 Photo submitted

RALEIGH — Archery season for white-tailed deer opens statewide on Sept. 10. Hunting from an elevated stand is a popular tactic used by deer hunters, especially archers, however tree stands can easily turn dangerous if not used correctly. Law enforcement records from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission indicate that tree stand incidents accounted for 20% of hunting-related incidents in 2021. Unfortunately, that doesn’t account for incidents that were never reported.

“If using a tree stand, hunters should always use a fall-arrest system and follow the manufacturer’s recommended safety procedures,” said Carissa Daniels, the statewide education and engagement manager for the Wildlife Commission. “Those simple measures go a long way in helping hunters stay safe while hunting with a tree stand.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.