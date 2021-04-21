When the weather is warm, consider catching up on outdoor maintenance projects. Summer is a good time to tackle many of these jobs and be sure your home is ready to weather the winter.
1. Check driveways, walkways and paths for cracks, loose pavers and settling. Heat and humidity can be hard on them during summer months. Fill small cracks yourself, but contact a local pro to help remedy any bigger issues you notice.
2. Check your trees, shrubs and plants for any issues. Remove dead limbs and pull out dead shrubs. Address any brown patches in the lawn.
3. Check windows for missing caulk and leaks. Open all windows and inspect the frames and seals. Wash windows and screens.
4. Late summer is a good time to prepare your pool gear for storage in the fall and winter. Deflate inflatable toys, wash out face masks and be sure everything is put away dry.
5. Inspect siding and other coverings for any needed repairs. If you plan to repaint, tackle any prep work, such as repairs and sanding, before adding a new coat of paint.
6. Check your deck or patio for any needed repairs. If your deck needs to be resealed, now is the time. It will be better prepared for harsh winter conditions. Give the porch a good cleaning with a water hose.
7. Inspect your roof to be sure it is in shape to face the winter.
8. Check rain gutters. Late summer storms can put them to the test, so the time is now to be sure they are in good shape.
10. Have your chimney inspected to be sure it’s operating properly. This will give you time to complete any needed repairs before the weather turns cold and you need it to be functional.
11. Clean the grill. If you’ve given your grill a workout during the summer months, it’s a good idea to wash the grates and clean out the pit. Wipe down the outside.
