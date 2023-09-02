BLOWING ROCK — Approximately 180 Porsches will descend on Blowing Rock from Sept. 21-24 for the 2023 Porsche 356 East Coast Holiday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Porsche 365.
During the three day sold out event, there will be many activities available for the attendees, including drives on the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway, a tour of the Perry Car Barn, the Lakeside 356 Concours at the Chetola Resort, and shopping in the mini boutiques located in historic Blowing Rock.
