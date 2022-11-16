Shopping at general store is a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation. There are still several local general stores that are thriving in the High Country.

The most well-known general store in the area is Mast General Store. With store locations in Boone and Valle Crucis, the Mast General Store has always been an iconic piece of history in the High Country. Originally founded in the 1850s as the Taylor & Moore General Store, W.W. Mast purchased half of the store in 1897. The store would then be known as Taylor and Mast General Store until Mast purchased the remaining half of the store in 1913. The original Mast General Store was located in Valle Crucis and has since added an annex location in Valle Crucis, the store on King Street in downtown Boone as well as locations in Asheville, Hendersonville, Waynesville, Winston-Salem, Columbia, South Carolina, Greenville, South Carolina, Roanoke, Virginia and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.