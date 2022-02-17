TAYLORSVILLE — It was a night of Pioneer patience — and ball movement.
For the fourth time in the 2021-22 girls basketball season, Watauga High School battled past their game Ashe County rivals on Feb. 17, this time by a score of 50-39. And it arguably meant more than the previous three encounters since it was in the semifinals of the Northwestern Conference tournament.
The Pioneers' freshman point guard Kate Sears led all scorers with 26 points. Her Husky counterpart, senior point guard Katie Woods, led the challenger in points scored with 14. They were the only players in double figures.
If anything, the Pioneers were very deliberate on offense, whipping the ball around the perimeter until someone had an open shot or an open lane toward the basket. In the first half, it was often Sears driving the lane and attracting a crowd before flicking the ball out to an open teammate. In the second half, though, Sears seemed to take control. driving the lane but more often than not creating a shot inside the paint.
"There are very few high school players that can defend Kate, one-on-one," said Watauga head coach Laura Barry after the game.
The Pioneers started junior shooting guard Laurel Kiker and she was on the court for 28 of the 32 minutes of playing time. Kiker finished the night with her own robust stat line: 4 rebounds, 5 points, 2 assists, and a steal.
"That was fun," said Kiker afterward, outside the team's locker room. "It is tough to beat a good team like Ashe County three times in a season, much less four. We were confident that we could do it, but had to be more deliberate and disciplined with our ball movement. We couldn't afford to force shots and Kate Sears did a really nice job of creating space for the rest of us."
Sears also credited Ashe County for being a worth adversary.
"Getting the ball moving around the perimeter and attacking space was a top priority," said Sears. "They have a lot of length on both ends of the court. They are one of the tallest teams that we have faced and it is a challenge to score over them in the paint. So moving them outside to defend against 3-pointers was helpful, but moving the ball around to open up lanes was critical. Defensively, we couldn't let them get in any kind of rhythm in shooting threes, because they are good at that. At the same time, we had to protect the paint because they have a size advantage when they get the ball inside."
This semifinal was a rough and tumble affair, the physicality clearly evidenced by one player from each team fouling out. For the Huskies, Jayden Jones fouled out with a minute left in the game. On the court for 31 minutes, Jones pulled down 6 rebounds and matched it with 6 points, adding a blocked shot for good measure. Her twin sister, Jordan Jones, also finished in foul trouble, with 4, and finished with 9 rebounds, 6 points, 2 assists and 2 blocked shots.
For Watauga, senior forward Brelyn Sturgill fouled out in the second half after seeing 23 minutes of court time. She also recorded some good numbers with 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal.
Watauga's other starting guard, sophomore Charlotte Torgerson, was not as prolific as she often is, but even on what was arguably an "off" night for her, she still managed a solid 7 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals, with no turnovers. Torgerson's points scored included 4-for-4 shooting from the foul line and especially took dead aim from the charity stripe when Ashe County was deliberately fouling late in the game, trying to get the ball back.
"I am really proud of our players," said Barry afterwards. "They were disciplined and did what we had to do to win. Even with their size advantage, we outscored them in the paint, 22-14. Our 30-24 rebounding advantage was also critical because we held an 8-5 margin on second chance points. And our quickness was also in evidence by outpointing them 10-2 on fast breaks. In the second half, we only let them go on one scoring run, which was one of our concerns coming into the game. Ashe County is capable of scoring in bunches. This was a good all around effort by our girls and they deserve a chance at that championship trophy tomorrow night."
In the Feb. 18 NWC championship game (6:30 p.m. tipoff), top-seeded Watauga will face the No. 2 seed, Alexander Central. The Cougars defeated Freedom in the other semifinal, 45-35. On Feb. 1, ACHS defeated Watauga in Taylorsville, 60-51. Earlier, on Jan. 14 in Boone, Watauga prevailed, 51-47.
Both Watauga and Alexander Central boast 21-3 overall records and finished 8-2 in conference. The Pioneers are ranked No. 1 in the North Carolina 4A West Division, while Alexander Central is No. 6. Statewide at the 4A level, Watauga is ranked at No. 3 by MaxPreps, behind Winston-Salem Christian National and Apex Friendship, while ACHS is No. 23.
Watauga is higher ranked, but since both teams have identical season records and Alexander Central is the host school for this year's tournament (giving the Cougars home court advantage), there are likely to be multiple storylines in the championship game. Plus, the ACHS boys team also advanced to the Feb. 18 final, so a jam-packed Cougar gym is expected.
SELECTED STATISTICS
Scoring
- WAT — Kate Sears (26 points)
- AC — Katie Woods (14)
- WAT — Charlotte Torgerson (7)
- AC — Jordan Jones (6)
- AC —Jayden Jones (6)
- AC —Kirklyn Hudler (6)
- WAT — Laurel Kiker (5)
- WAT — Brelyn Sturgill (5)
- WAT — Brooke Scheffler (4)
- AC — Morgan Phipps (4)
Rebounding
- WAT — Kate Sears (11)
- AC — Jordan Jones (9)
- AC — Jayden Jones (6)
- WAT — Laurel Kiker (4)
