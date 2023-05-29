Combining the skills and techniques from both tennis and table tennis, pickleball is a sport for all ages to enjoy. The origin of the sport’s unique name is widely debated, but many say that the name is after the founding group’s pooch, Pickle. However the sport was founded, it is growing in popularity in the High Country.

As a beginner friendly game, pickleball consists of two teams on either side of a net slightly smaller than a tennis net, using paddles to rally a polymer ball. Both an indoor and outdoor sport, it can be played in singles or doubles.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.