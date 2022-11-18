Counties across the High Country are among the leading producers of Christmas trees in the United States. Farmers in Ashe, Alleghany, Avery and Watauga counties make up four of the top five Christmas tree growers in a state that ranks second in the United States in the number of trees harvested each year. Only Oregon harvests more Christmas trees each year.

Each year, families travel to the area to pick out that perfect tree to take home and decorate in the comfort of their own homes. According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, it is estimated that there are currently around 850 Fraser fir Christmas tree growers in North Carolina that plant trees on about 40,000 acres of farmland across the High Country and other parts of western North Carolina.

