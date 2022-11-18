Counties across the High Country are among the leading producers of Christmas trees in the United States. Farmers in Ashe, Alleghany, Avery and Watauga counties make up four of the top five Christmas tree growers in a state that ranks second in the United States in the number of trees harvested each year. Only Oregon harvests more Christmas trees each year.
Each year, families travel to the area to pick out that perfect tree to take home and decorate in the comfort of their own homes. According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, it is estimated that there are currently around 850 Fraser fir Christmas tree growers in North Carolina that plant trees on about 40,000 acres of farmland across the High Country and other parts of western North Carolina.
The family tradition of choose and cut Christmas tree farms is still alive and well across the High Country. Frosty’s Choose & Cut on Beaver Creek School Road just outside of West Jefferson is one of the most popular stops in the High Country. Each year, Frosty’s typically opens the weekend before Thanksgiving and has more to offer than just choosing a Christmas tree. Frosty’s has live music throughout the holiday season as well as visits from Santa Claus, covered hayrides through the Christmas tree field, food trucks and refreshments, wreath building and shopping opportunities.
In between Deep Gap and Boone, you’ll find Appalachian Christmas Mountain Farms, a choose and cut operation located just off of Highway 421 about six miles before you get to Boone. The farm offers Fraser Fir trees from five feet up to 12 feet as well as wreaths.
Located on RC Cook Road near Blowing Rock, Appalachian Evergreens has been operating since the 1930s. Their farm offers a wide variety of tree sizes to choose from.
Clawson’s Choose & Cut on Highway 194 in Boone offers trees from tabletop size up to 12-foot Fraser Firs. The farm also features hayrides and animals to feed. The farm is located at 4944 Highway 194 N. about five miles from the New Market shopping center.
