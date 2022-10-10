Patty Nash Wheeler, 78, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home in West Jefferson. She was born January 25, 1944 in Charlotte, NC, to Frankie Ceil Sypher and Benjamin Marion Nash.
She graduated from Salem College (’61) and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (’65), where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. In 1981, she married Thaddeus “Al” Wheeler, Jr., with whom she moved to the mountains.
Patty said, “yes” to what she wanted in life. She wanted to fly, so she joined the Petticoat Pilots in her 20s, becoming an amateur pilot flying routes across North Carolina. From childhood, she wanted to run her own newspaper, and in 1981, she purchased The Skyland Post newspaper in West Jefferson, which she published for eight years. She owned bookstores in West Jefferson and Blowing Rock, and served for a number of years as the Director of Development for the Appalachian State University Libraries, where she led the fundraising campaign to build the new Belk Library. She traveled to many countries around the world with Al and her friends, with her heart most fond of Africa and the large animals, especially elephants and giraffes, which she visited many times on safari. In her later years, she most enjoyed time with her family, especially her darling granddaughter.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Benjamin Shelley, his wife Theresa Sgobba, and granddaughter Sofia Ceil Shelley of Shady Valley, TN; a stepdaughter, Carolyn Kay Wheeler of Winston-Salem; two stepsons, Bradley Scott Wheeler and wife Susan Adam of Boone, and T.A. Wheeler III of Pinehurst; and a brother, John Edwin Murphy, and wife Mary of Raleigh.
Visitation was held at the Boone Family Funeral Home in West Jefferson Sunday, October 9. Memorial Service will be held October 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ashe County Public Library, Children’s Collection, 148 Library Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
