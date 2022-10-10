Patty Nash Wheeler
Brenda Minton

Patty Nash Wheeler, 78, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home in West Jefferson. She was born January 25, 1944 in Charlotte, NC, to Frankie Ceil Sypher and Benjamin Marion Nash.

She graduated from Salem College (’61) and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (’65), where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. In 1981, she married Thaddeus “Al” Wheeler, Jr., with whom she moved to the mountains.

