We are lucky here in the High Country, as even though we live in the mid-south region of the U.S., our mountains enable us to experience wintertime in all of its glory and enjoyment. Too many, winter is a period to hunker down and lay low and stay warm. For those cheerful in all weathers, however, winter in the High Country is an opportunity for both fun and adventure and a way to get the most out of year.
For those that live here year-round, wintertime is a chance to continue the experience of the southern skier or snowboarder. With Appalachian Mountain Ski Resort in Blowing Rock, Sugar Ski Resort in Banner Elk and Beech Mountain Ski Report located up on Beech Mountain you can ski, snowboard, go tubing or ice skating and in general have big time fun.
Because of the importance of these resorts, there are many wonderful restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries open and ready for business in Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk, Beech Mountain and places in-between.
Obviously, we are still living during a time of pandemic so pay attention to and heed the advice given out by the State of North Carolina when it comes to indoor restrictions. One aspect of all of that has been the urge for folks to get outside and into the great outdoors. Now is the time to do that just as in the summer, except that wintertime can present additional considerations when it comes to dangerous weather. So, be prepared, layer up your clothing and get out and have some fun.
Hiking and nature photography are excellent pursuits in the wintertime. Check out our hiking guide elsewhere in this edition for ideas and tips. Again, be prepared, try not to hike alone and enjoy what nature has to offer.
If you are with folks who have never seen snow or are not used to being out in the snow for a long time, get out and build a snowman or an igloo, or just have an old fashioned snow ball fight. Getting used to the wonders of wintertime is half the battle. Remember that while dressing in warm layers is essential.
One example is to get out and see and appreciate the animals that do not migrate southward every fall. The animals that stay around the High Country all winter are hearty and fascinating and are to be admired. More than 40 species of birds stick around, such as sparrows, owls, cardinals and various species of woodpeckers, along with whitetail deer, bobcat and packs of coyotes howling in the dark night and more. All of these creatures add to the mountain wildness that is experienced this time of year.
For those wanting to explore the great mountaintop road known as the Blue Ridge Parkway, check this website for information on road closures during the winter months: www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/roadclosures.htm.
There is something magical about a fresh snow fall, and it is a great time to build and share a fire with friends and family. If you do make a small or big bonfire, be sure to do it in a secure and proper area and tend the fire as you go. Then, break out the ‘smores and maybe a libation or two from the local breweries and wineries and stay warm while you look up into a clear and starry night. When you are done, make sure the fire is out completely before you leave and pick up all trash. Remember that “Leave No Trace” is the motto of the land, and hopefully that means you take out more trash than you brought in.
