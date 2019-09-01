Why spend the day hiking around a steep rock face when you could climb straight up the side of it?
The High Country is home to countless precipices, some of which are popular rock-climbing spots whereupon outdoor climbers test their skills and get their thrills by latching onto a cold rock face and shimmying to the top.
Whether it’s all the way up a steep, craggy mountain or 50 feet to the top of a well-weathered, chunky boulder, the sport of climbing features challenges for all age-groups, at any level of expertise — but, consider acquiring some safety equipment before you go taking on a towering climb in some remote location of the High Country.
Helmets, harnesses, ropes, chalk, carabiners, climbing shoes, belay devices and anchoring equipment are among the recommended equipment for safely tackling outdoor rock climbing — all available through the High Country’s unofficial climbing outfitter, Rock Dimensions on Depot Street in downtown Boone.
Rock Dimensions offers guide services that will show aspiring climbers the ups and downs, anchors and holds of the rock climbing sport, along with techniques courses and guided climbs at various locations across the High Country.
One location that is renowned across the world for rock climbing is Linville Gorge, an 11,000-acre wilderness area maintained by the United States Forest Service.
Sometimes referred to as the Grand Canyon of North Carolina, Linville Gorge drops 2,000 feet from its top rim to the Linville River, with an abundance of bouldering and climbing routes tucked away through the hells of rhododendron and otherwise strenuous terrain.
For those seeking easier access to outdoor climbing, Rock Dimensions has locations in the Wilson Creek area, Rocky Face Park, Pilot Mountain State Park and Crowders Mountain State Park. Many other locations are kept secret by the High Country’s various climbing communities, while others still are located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Climbers beware — peregrine falcons prefer to nest on steep High Country cliffs, and some parklands under state and federal control, such as certain parts of Wilson Creek Wilderness area, are duly marked as closed to rock climbing activities to preserve the wildlife habitat.
As a further word of warning, the aforementioned safety gear is best not overlooked. A free solo climber — a discipline of climbing that does not use ropes, harnesses or other safety equipment — died in Linville Gorge after falling from Shortoff Mountain June 30.
While the mountains and cliffs of the High Country are not to be underestimated for their cold, rocky might, with proper safety precautions and adequate preparation, they can test a thrill-seeker’s strength and gusto to the uppermost limits.
