Did you ever notice that during times of personal crisis or periods of “feeling down” that one cure-all is helping others? It seems that humans are remarkably adaptive at putting aside their own concerns to help others in need. To some, it’s merely endorphins. To many others, it’s a matter of faith. But to all of us it’s something we can do today.
A complete list of nonprofit agencies that are today actively in need of resources to help our friends and neighbors during the COVID-19 crisis would be nearly impossible to assemble here. From food banks to homeless shelters to meal deliveries, the need is great and growing.
One quick resource for a local listing is through www.charitynavigator.org. Through this site, you can search your specific area or need.
Another pressing concern in our community is the rapid depletion of blood supplies. If you are healthy, the American Red Cross is asking for emergency donations, and have stated that additional precautions for donors are in place. Visit www.redcrossblood.org for information about this.
But how little or great, whatever you can to do to assist others in this time of need is a favor and service to your community — and, might just be the boost you need for yourself.
