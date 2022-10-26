BOONE — Multiple community organizations and providers who work with mental health came together in Boone in mid-October to create a roadmap that answered different questions.
The event — called “Roadmapping Mental Health in Watauga” — set out to answer three questions: “How do you see mental health substance abuse in your spaces?” and “What role do you currently occupy in the community? What about your role or organization has changed in the past three years?”
One of the leading organizations behind the event — the Community Mental Health Project, an offshoot of the Compassionate Community Initiative — had created a website that compiled resources for mental health in the community. The website listed all the resources they knew about for physical health, mental health, teen resources, substance abuse, resilience skills, support groups, faith-based resources, and a resilience skill page in Spanish.
This year, they did some strategic planning as a group and came up with this event to go even further.
“For loved ones of people who have mental health challenges or substance abuse challenges, the families or the loved ones are struggling with how to help or how to help themselves,” said Denise Presnell, one of the founders of WCCI. “So we came up with the event called Roadmapping Mental Health in Watauga.”
Presnell said the event had several purposes. One was to get providers in the same place to network and talk about how they are doing in their space.
The second purpose was to have conversations about how they see mental health or substance abuse challenges in the space where they work.
“We took those and turned them into 10 topics,” Presnell said.
The third purpose was to break those attendees who felt they knew a lot about the different topics into groups and have them work through resources for those particular topics.
“When somebody has a mental health challenge, that person may or may not want help, but the family is still struggling with ‘how do I help them?’” Presnell said. “We ended up with 10 what we called roadmaps, and we’re going to clean those up and then put them on the resource webpage as well.”
Once the roadmaps are up, community members can go to the website and find the topic they need help with and there will be a list of resources specifically related to that topic.
The 10 topics the event — which had about 15 agencies represented — came up with include the following:
My client/patient/student is vaping.
Mental health and/or substance use at home is impacting a child that I am working with.
I am working with someone who needs inpatient mental health or substance use treatment.
I am working with someone who is at risk for an overdose.
I am working with an undocumented family that needs support/resources but does not speak English and does not have insurance.
I am working with LGBTQ youth that need support/resources.
I have a client that needs mental health support but cannot get in with a provider and/or does not have insurance.
I am working with someone who has recently experienced infant loss or pregnancy loss.
I am working with a family that is experiencing unhealthy relationship dynamics/intimate partner violence.
I am working with someone who is struggling with basic needs (ie. experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness, experiencing food insecurity, etc).
“We want to make sure that the people with the challenges and their loved ones have support and education,” Presnell said. “We want to make sure that people can get what they need to help with that. I’ve done school social work for 29 years and there’s people in my immediate family that were struggling with mental health challenges and even though I’ve been here forever, I didn’t know some of the things that were out there.
“I think that the purpose is just really making information accessible, setting the norm that everybody struggles and it’s OK to get support for that. And then making it so accessible that you don’t have to go searching for it,” Presnell said.
