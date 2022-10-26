BOONE — Multiple community organizations and providers who work with mental health came together in Boone in mid-October to create a roadmap that answered different questions.

The event — called “Roadmapping Mental Health in Watauga” — set out to answer three questions: “How do you see mental health substance abuse in your spaces?” and “What role do you currently occupy in the community? What about your role or organization has changed in the past three years?”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.