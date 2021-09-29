ALTAPASS — Oct. 1 — the first day of the final 31 in the 2021 orchard season — is approaching. Everyone has their fingers crossed that apples will continue to fill the trees through or close to Halloween. U-Pick guided experiences each weekend on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bags of ripe apples in the store and at the Apple Shed as long as they last.
Monarch butterflies continue to break out and fly free. Folks are invited to watch the transformation, perhaps help coach them on their way to their winter home.
Live, free music will continue through the middle of the month. On Saturday, Oct. 2, Goldilocks and the Bears shuffle up to the pavilion stage and perform their classic country and swampy blues. They’re followed on Sunday, Oct. 3, by Seth and Sara in their second eagerly awaited performance of the season.
The next weekend, award-winning Americana-folk singer-songwriter, and traditional Appalachian musician, Ash Devine will make her first appearance on the Orchard pavilion stage Saturday, Oct. 9. A bluegrass ending to the weekend music season is scheduled on Oct. 10 and features the Highland Highlights. Music runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day—free and open to the public.
The Orchard will also host a special performance by Caitlyn Yount from noon to 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 9. Yount is a ninth-grade student who has been playing the flute for five years. She will be performing traditional Appalachian music as a requisite to receiving honors credit for her high school concert band class. “The Orchard is pleased to be able to further our mission and serve as a venue for Caitlyn’s flute renditions. We are looking forward to her performance,” executive director Beth Hilton said.
On the Orchard’s final day, there’ll be no spookiness involved. Folks are invited to listen to Sam McKinney signing off the 2021 season at 2:30 p.m.
Enjoy the views. Buy a bag or pick a peck of fresh-off-the-tree heirloom apples. Experience the Orchard as we continue to “save the good stuff.”
As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the generosity of others to continue our mission’s work to protect, preserve and educate about this beautiful corner of North Carolina. If you would like to help, visit our website, and click on “Get Involved” to find out what you can do.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working small batch heirloom apple orchard, music and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday. The venue is family and pet friendly, as well as wheelchair accessible. For information, click to www.altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.