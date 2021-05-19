The FDA and CDC have now approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 years and older. Why is it important for healthy young people to get the vaccine?
It protects you
While younger people have had less severe complications than older people, a small segement of teenagers have been hospitalized and even died from COVID-19. There are also teenagers who have struggled with “long COVID-19,” a set of chronic symptoms after COVID-19 infection. Also, the newer variants of COVID-19 seem to be more contagious in children and teenagers and may lead to higher rates of hospitalizations.
It keeps your family and community safe
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine keeps you safe, but it also keeps all of those around you from getting sick: family, friends, church members, classmates and teammates.
You can hang out without masks with your friends who are vaccinated
Fully vaccinated people can spend time indoors like normal with other vaccinated people — this includes no masks! Get your vaccine and encourage your friends to get the shot.
No more quarantines
If you are vaccinated, you do not have to quarantine at home if you are around someone with COVID-19 as long as you are not feeling sick.
A couple of important notes. First, fully vaccinated means you are two weeks after your second dose of the vaccine. Second, the only vaccine approved for 12 to 17 year olds is Pfizer.
Do you part and take your shot!
