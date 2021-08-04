Tom Wolf is the governor of Pennsylvania. This opinion editorial is part of a series from Governors of the states that comprise the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) footprint, as well as the ARC Federal Co-Chair. The ARC, www.arc.gov, is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.