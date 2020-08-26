Let’s end this charade. Even before last academic year ended, the UNC system and its campuses were making plans to reopen this fall and doing so in almost every case against the advice of faculty who did not need the gift of prophecy to see what has happened: sudden rising rates of infection on campuses and in the towns that surround them, instruction hobbled by necessary prevention measures and students whose first encounter with college life is enforced isolation and an almost total absence of anything that might be called a vibrant campus experience.
Already two universities have closed within a week of beginning, and predictably the students were blamed. In no case has any campus executive or member of a governing board taken responsibility for their feckless planning and the physical and emotional suffering it has caused. Chapel Hill students cried out for a pause in instruction and after some more hand-wringing by Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz were finally granted that small concession.
Meanwhile, at Appalachian State University, Chancellor Sheri Everts, stung by a vote of no confidence in the Faculty Senate that was carried by an almost two-to-one margin, refuses to participate in shared governance with the faculty on the pretext of an ongoing class action by faculty members who are pleading for safer conditions for themselves, staff, and students. And now, the athletics director is announcing how he still plans to open for two home football games in September, and has even rolled out a new fund-raising initiative to protect his programs, all while seven of his athletes and four of his staff are infected with the COVID-19.
Students, on the whole, are remaining in their rooms since they cannot leave them without donning a mask, and there is precious little for them to do on or even off campus other than secretively attend dangerous gatherings. They returned to instruction that was more often than not remote, usually to their surprise, because the final course notations were not ready until classes were beginning. If they do have in-person classes, they cannot really engage in learning because of social distancing, and the voices of their faculty, fellow students and themselves are muffled by masks. Some have made the practical decision to go home and save room and board fees.
Things can still change. Everts can resume shared governance with faculty and start finding a way out of this mess with the help of a body of faculty and staff who remain deeply invested in the success of Appalachian. Executive leaders, trustees and governors across the state can and should reflect upon the disaster they spawned and learn from their mistakes, but they can also collectively march to the legislature and demand funding and support through this crisis.
In the interval they can require a mandate from the legislature to reappropriate existing funding as necessary, including closing athletic programs, until it is safe to resume them and using that money elsewhere. If they take even the smallest step together, that provides evidence of a moral courage not yet seen, I can guarantee that they will be supported by thousands upon thousands of their faculty, staff, and students. Just don’t ignore what is already, by any measure, a manifest failure.
By Clark Maddux, professor, Appalachian State University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.