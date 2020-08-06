The United States and the rest of the world are experiencing a pandemic that no one saw coming and little know how to handle the situation.
As tensions rise on how to aid the issue in the United States, racism and police brutality take over the city of Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd.
The COVID-19 pandemic has opened a new door to a world of possibilities that no one thought would happen, while simultaneously shedding new light on an age-old issue that has been ingrained in United States history. The United States is running around like a chicken who lost its head and we have not had a clear sign of improvement. There is no clear sign of how to act as individuals, or a collective, or at times as a country.
With that being said, we want to discuss how sports and recreation has the opportunity to help prevent acts of racism, how racism is still alive in these areas and how we can strive to improve for future generations.
Outdoor recreation facilities have been an outlet for a large number of people throughout this pandemic, as this is one of the few ways for people to leave their homes. This form of recreation has been an escape for people and a chance to have some sense of normalcy. With such a large number of people flocking to outdoor recreational facilities the concern of racism is growing.
Racism is an issue that can occur within recreational facilities due to the fact that we are serving a large demographic of people — and it is our job to deter racism from our facilities.
One main way we are able to do this is by the language we use, using proper signage and advertisements so people understand that racism will not be tolerated at our facilities. It starts with us and our employees; if we can have our staff using proper language then that will encourage people to do the same.
Sports and athletics are a great way to get away from the nastiness that the United States can be a part of, but that does not mean that athletics are all good. There is always room for improvement in all areas of life, including amateur and professional sports. Fans still yell racist and abusive things to players when they are on the field. The crowd noise buffers what is said by the individual person, but the players still hear the awful terms hurled at them. One way to avoid this is implementing advanced listening devices in stadiums to identify fans that are offensive. Then those fans would be forced to leave and suspended from games in the future to be made an example of. It is unfortunate that this is the road that needs to be taken, but otherwise fans would still get away with their racist acts.
On the other side of the negativity brought into recreation by racism, there are many positives that come out of professional sports.
Athletes and those in the recreation field have the power and the voice to make aware of what is happening in our country. A player has the responsibility to call out any injustices they see and bring it to the public. We have already seen NBA players voice their opinions on social justice because their voice can be heard more than the regular citizen. The bond that players create while on a team is as strong as any. They put differences aside and come together for one common goal, to win.
Real positive change comes from the unifying power of sports to create social progress in the United States. We as a people need to come together over the common goal of winning the fight against racism. You should never stop striving for change, for it is when you do so that you become set in your ways. The goal is to live in a world without hate, so you should always assess who you are and what negativity you can change.
Just because you are on the opposing side of racism doesn’t mean you are good. There can be the presence of hate within opposition. It is key that we do all things in love and that we show grace for those who are stuck in their ways.
Racism is a large problem in our society but recreation has the opportunity to provide a safe space from racism.
Recreation is a source of freedom. Freedom from the monotony of life, freedom from stress and anxiety, and freedom to use your time doing what you love. It should be accessible by all. It is a field that should be untainted by divisiveness and hatred. For those reading this, I encourage you to take a long look at yourself and your actions. Look within in an attempt to find the aspects of yourself that may bring negativity into the world and strive for change.
By Sam Ferguson, Tanner Greene and Adam Parker, ASU students/ aspiring recreation professionals
