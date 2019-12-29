Every winter during the holidays, bird watchers fan out across the High Country for a different kind of tradition. They gather in groups and search prearranged circles on a map, traveling through backyards, forests, and mountain tops looking for birds.
The Audubon Christmas Bird Count, now in its 120th year, is a fun time, often celebrated with a shared meal at the end of a long day outside. But it’s also serious science. And all that data collected over the years is telling us something.
Two studies published this year used Audubon Christmas Bird Count data, including bird sightings reported here in the High Country, to look at the state of birds. The findings are grim. In the fall, Science published a study that found a decline of 3 billion North American birds since 1970s, mostly due to human activity.
Then Audubon released a separate study, “Survival by Degrees,” that looked at how changes to our climate will affect birds down the road. The report found that two-thirds of North American bird species are at-risk because of changes to our climate, including 204 bird species in North Carolina.
This includes unique species that High Country bird watchers might encounter on the Christmas Bird Count, species such as the Red Crossbill and Northern Saw-whet Owl.
Also on the list are many spring and summer birds of the High Country. That includes most of our nesting warblers — tiny, brightly-colored songbirds sought after by birders — and some of our most beautiful songsters, including the Veery. These brown and speckled singers are the auditory gems of our forests. The Veery’s downward spiraling call can be heard in high-altitude forests across the High Country, but this is one of the few places in North Carolina where it nests.
For most folks, climate impacts are seen as distant and nebulous threats, most visible in strong storms or rising seas at the coast. But the plight of local birds like the Veery help bring the stakes into focus, showing us how our own backyard is already being affected.
We know rain storms have and will become stronger, even if overall precipitation remains flat. This spells trouble for birds, as heavier rain can flood nests and drown chicks.
We also know that springs are more variable, and our models predict higher spring heat over time. These increases in temperatures, coupled with more unpredictable rain, make life more difficult for birds.
Even urbanization — another threat that impacts bird habitat — can be driven by climate changes, as folks from hotter areas retreat to the mountains.
These forces act on birds in one very important way: They reduce the ability of birds to nest successfully. When habitat becomes less than ideal, birds have more difficulty sheltering and finding enough food to raise the next generation of chicks.
Some folks ask whether birds can simply move to a new place when conditions become less suitable. But that’s not how birds work.
Most of our forest species are committed to a particular spot and return every year.
Take the Veery, which flies to the Amazon Basin of South America every fall and returns to its specific High Country nesting site in the spring. Years ago, during an annual banding program at Bass Lake, we caught the same Veery in the same exact net location four years in a row.
During the 10 years or so that a Veery returns to nest during its lifetime, the effects of climate change reduce the number of chicks the bird is able to raise, leading to population declines and maybe local elimination of the species.
These are bleak projections for the birds of our region, but that’s not the take home message. There are actions we can take now to help birds. There is hope.
We can start at home by making the places birds need as productive as possible. Growing native plants in our communities is a small act of hope that can pay dividends for birds. High Country Audubon is a great example of what this looks like on the ground, planting native vegetation at places like Brookshire Park. We can also reduce the threats of window collisions by turning off lights when buildings aren’t being used. We can put up nest boxes.
On a broader scale, we need to protect large areas of connected habitat, both here and in places where our birds winter. But at the end of the day, conservation alone isn’t enough.
We must also address the root causes of the problem. Our science tells us that if we hold future temperature increases, we can improve the chances for birds. But we must act now.
In North Carolina, that means advocating for ambitious, bipartisan energy policy that moves us toward a cleaner energy future.
It will take all of these actions and all of our combined voices.
Together we can ensure birds like Red Crossbills continue to adorn our pine trees in the High Country winter, waiting for the Veery to herald spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.