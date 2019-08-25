Some institutions are so important and so ingrained in our local community that it seems that they’ve always been here.
One example is Hospitality House, an organization that serves such a vital population of our community it can come as a surprise that it’s been offering help to those in need for only the past 35 years.
But, what a 35 years.
In that time, Hospitality House has become the premier hand-up facility in the High Country. In 2018 alone, the nonprofit offered nearly 40,000 nights of shelter, almost 140,000 meals and helped move more than 100 individuals into housing of their own.
Such accomplishments were highlighted recently during the organization’s annual Hope Luncheon, but one accomplishment must be noted even above these.
Hospitality House is a true community effort and in 2018, volunteers offered more than 16,000 hours — a gift of local resources that allows this organization the ability to serve those facing poverty and homelessness not only here in Watauga, but a seven-county region.
