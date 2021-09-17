The three greatest words outside the Bible — “We the People” — are found in the revered document that has defined the identity of America for centuries: The Constitution. On Sept. 17, 234 years ago, 39 patriots signed their names to a document that has become one of the most recognized symbols of freedom throughout history. What came from that day was nothing short of a dramatic societal shift — a revolution in its own right — that led us to where we are today. The simple truth is that the Constitution is America’s blueprint.
George Washington once referred to the Constitution as a guide he would never abandon — a powerful statement that has always resonated with me. Abandoning the Constitution, with all its underlying brilliance, would mar this great country in innumerable ways. No matter if I’m in Washington or in the 5th District, my pocket copy of the Constitution is never far from reach. To me, educating — more so reminding — people of its intent, endurance and brevity is of the utmost importance.
Let’s not forget about the framers of the Constitution. Thanks to their foresight, proclivity to defy government overreach and recognition of human nature, we have a document that protects the rights of individual citizens and checks the power of the government at every turn.
In other parts of the world, you would be hard-pressed to find a document of a similar magnitude to the Constitution. It establishes America as a nation that’s deeply rooted in the rule of law and where the government derives its limited powers from the consent of the governed. That fact alone underscores how important this document really is.
As a member of the United States Congress, I consider it an honor and a sacred duty to uphold the Constitution in representing the people of North Carolina’s Fifth District. It will always serve as my guide, and I will never abandon it.
