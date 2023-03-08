When Terry Holland died at 80 on Feb. 26, national news reports set out his distinguished record in glowing detail: successful coaching records at Davidson and the University of Virginia and admirable service as athletic director at both those schools and East Carolina University.

I remember Holland’s early basketball years as a college player better than his later coaching and athletic directorship successes. I was playing at Davidson in 1960 when I heard that we had a chance to recruit a star high school player from Clinton, N.C. There was a problem. Terry loved his high school coach, Jack Murdock, who was headed to Wake Forest to be an assistant coach, and Terry was planning to join him.

D.G. Martin, a lawyer, served as UNC-System’s Vice President for Public Affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.

