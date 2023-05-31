Graduations are over and college towns are quieter. But in Chapel Hill faculty members and some university supporters are deeply worried. They fear the loss of faculty control of the university’s curriculum.

These worries raise questions about the purposes of a college education. Should the primary focus be on preparing students for successful careers? Or for giving them a background in civic responsibility that will help them contribute as well-prepared citizens?

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

D.G. Martin, a retired lawyer, ser

ved as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.