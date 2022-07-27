When Frank Daniels Jr. died June 30, people lined up across the state to express admiration and appreciation for his service and contributions to North Carolina. He was praised for his and his family’s importance to the state through their ownership of The Raleigh News & Observer.

As president and publisher, Daniels hired progressive editors including Claude Sitton, who had gained a national reputation as The New York Times leading reporter in the South during the Civil Rights Movement.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

D.G. Martin, a lawyer, served as UNC-System’s Vice President for Public Affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.