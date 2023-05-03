It happened to me back in 1991 when Clarence Thomas was nominated for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas, although African American and coming from a poor background, was known to be very conservative. He grew up in a Gullah community near Savannah, Ga, raised by his grandfather after his father abandoned the family.

I got fooled, thinking that he would modify his hard right views as he dealt with court cases that would remind him of the unfair challenges that he and his family had faced. I thought he would feel a growing responsibility to interpret the law, when possible, to require fair treatment for Blacks and others suffering unfair treatment.

D.G. Martin, a retired lawyer, served as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.

