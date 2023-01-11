Last Friday, while his former congressional colleagues in Washington were struggling to elect a House speaker, David Price was talking to the East Chapel Hill Rotary Club, delivering his first speech as a former congressman.

Price represented North Carolina’s Fourth District for 44 years, serving since 1987, with only a two-year break due to losing an election in 1994. Before his first election to Congress, Price studied theology at Yale University, served as a political science professor at Duke University and chaired the state Democratic Party.

D.G. Martin, a lawyer, served as UNC-System’s Vice President for Public Affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.

