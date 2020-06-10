Call me dumb, but I don’t get it.
How is it that the Boone Town Council cancels the Fourth of July parade because of concerns for the COVID virus, yet, two weeks later we have a protest that draws 1,000 people to downtown Boone?
Give us a break, and let us celebrate our Independence Day peacefully.
Terry Olson
Vilas
