Regarding the current municipal election in the Town of Boone, the Watauga County Democratic party did not recruit candidates, has not endorsed candidates and has not expended any Party resources to benefit any candidate.
Individual party members are free to endorse and support any candidate(s) they choose. The WCDP has adhered to the NC Democratic Party Plan of Organization regarding party support of any candidate in a primary and in a race between multiple candidates for a limited number of open seats.
We do, however, advertise scheduled individual candidate events for all Democratic candidates on the WCDP events calendar published online.
Diane Tilson, chairwoman
Watauga County Democratic Party
