Here they are again, those inviting snowflakes on our lamp posts in Boone. Thank you for going back to the warmer lights after a couple years of the colder LED ones.
The warm ones are so much cozier to me and perhaps to others. I moved here in a fierce winter where it snowed lots of January, and temps were near zero. I loved those ones that used to string across the two intersections — blowing nearly sideways in the wind.
Also, thanks to our town workers and engineers who recently repaved the street where I live, carefully considering the hills and how the road sometimes becomes a river an overwhelms some of our yards. Now, nice little bumpers or rises steer the water on down towards storm drains and hopefully will contain the water better during big rains. Very impressive!
All makes small-town life that much smaller, friendly and better.
Laurie Gill
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.