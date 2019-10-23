Yes, President Donald Trump abandoned the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria in our war on terror. But let’s not forget that President Kennedy abandoned the Cuban Democratic Revolutionary Front at the Bay of Pigs in our war on communism.
Maybe the problem is not that presidents sometimes do make tremendous blunders in war.
Perhaps the problem is that presidents are able to make tremendous blunders in war. Most president’s are politicians, not trained military leaders.
Maybe it’s time to take the Commander In Chief role away from the president and give it to a trained military professional.
Steve Benkosky
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.