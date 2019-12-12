In the age of President Donald Trump, have we lost the Gospel?
Robert Jeffress has called Donald Trump a man of great faith. Michele Bachmann has stated that “we will in all likelihood never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetime.” But there is no Biblical support for these statements. Trump cannot be a man of great faith and he cannot be a Godly president if he does not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Salvation has nothing to do with a man’s policies; it has everything to do with a man’s heart.
Some might say that Trump is a Christian because he calls himself a Christian. The Biblical response is that it does not matter if you call yourself a Christian. It does not matter if you sing in the choir or teach Sunday school. Our churches are filled with people who are very good at playing church but do not know the Lord.
At the Family Leadership Summit in 2015, Frank Luntz asked Trump if he had ever asked God for forgiveness. Trump ultimately responded “I don’t think in terms of that. I think in terms of let’s make it right.” When Cal Thomas pressed the issue in a later interview, Trump said “I will be asking for forgiveness, but hopefully I won’t have to be asking for much forgiveness.”
To fellow brothers and sisters in Christ: Let’s be clear to a fallen world in need of the Savior. You cannot know the Lord and be a regenerate Christian if you do not humble yourself before God and ask for forgiveness. Not in the future, not when you’re trying to make things right, but now, recognizing that the only work that can make your position right with God is Christ’s atoning work on the cross.
So there must be no confusion on the answer to this question: What must one do to be saved? Acknowledge your sinfulness before God, asking God for forgiveness. Repent and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Julianna Burgess
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.