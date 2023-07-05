While sustainability has gained widespread attention, there remains a critical blind spot in our approach: diversity and justice. Often shuffled away in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statements and grand promises, the issue of justice is moved to the back burner while many activists try to fight “bigger” sustainability agendas. This approach has neither led us to any sustainable practices nor addressed issues of social justice. Rather both concepts of sustainability and diversity have remained hollow in understanding and maintained status-quo in practice.
Diversity as a movement of social justice should remain at the center of sustainability action to truly achieve a sustainable future. However, state or non-state organizations mobilize the concept of diversity as the celebration of multiculturalism largely defined by racial or cultural identity rather than the creation of communities that can foster innovation, resilience, and justice all while maintaining the sustainability of our societies, climate, and future. Anything less than such is an injustice to minorities everywhere and continues the history of dominance within society and science. While many universities are behind on this notion, the small Department of Sustainable Development at Appalachian State is ahead of the curve.
