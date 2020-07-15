I am no longer a resident, and haven’t been for years, but my wife and I recently drove through Boone on Hwy. 321. We were both shocked and disappointed how things have changed.
Whose idea was it to build such ugly buildings in what used to be a nice small town? No sidewalks or trees, just these big ugly buildings. Did they think about the permanent residents before building those things? I think not.
Where did the town go? That, without a doubt, has to be the ugliest stretch of road on all of 321. I know it’s the ugliest part of a campus that I have ever seen, and looks like they are building more. Boone is known all over the world for the beauty around it and that’s the best the UNC system can do?
Randy C. Burgess
Lenoir
