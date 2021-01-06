Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reason for blocking the recent House stimulus bill is that it is “socialism for rich people.” I agree. As it stands, the bill would give $2,000 to some people who don’t really need it.
But what about the people who do really need it?
There is no doubt that many do: It’s on the TV and in the newspapers every day. Because of the pandemic, there are thousands of people with little or no income who are for the first time in their lives having to wait in line for food handouts, forgo paying their bills, put off buying vital prescriptions and doctors visits for their families, and on and on.
But instead of just rejecting this bill, why doesn’t McConnell counter with his own bill that will give the money to people who really need it and leave out the the ones that don’t? It can’t be that hard to figure out.
It makes one wonder. What is the real reason, Mitch?
Steve Benkosky
Boone
