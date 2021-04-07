Thank you Watauga Democrat for your March 31 edition highlighting our High County heroes who have continued to serve, day in and day out, for over a year now during this terrible pandemic.
Thank you nurses, doctors and staff who are working impossible hours and even risking your health to provide critical medical services to our community.
Thank you fire fighters, emergency responders, police, teachers, clergy, retail and delivery workers, volunteers, civil servants and many others for your continued invaluable services.
Thank you business owners and employees for installing COVID-19 protocols. And to others who have faced unemployment and financial losses, your sacrifices have not gone unnoticed.
And thank you everyone in the community for wearing masks, social distancing and being vaccinated.
With our High County heroes and community support we can be confident that —together — we will beat this deadly disease.
Steve Benkosky
Boone
