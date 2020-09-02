The Watauga County Public Library would like to give a shout-out to our ASU student patrons. When ASU students come to the library looking for a book or needing to print, they show up with a great attitude.
Our ASU student patrons have been stellar about wearing masks consistently and correctly (over both nose and mouth). Those masks, however, have done nothing to disguise the genuine courtesy and real smiles that ASU students bring through the door.
The positivity shines through. Way to “Show Your Love,” ASU; it is a pleasure to serve you, and thank you for making our community a safer and brighter place in these challenging times.
Ingrid Hayes, Adult Services Manager
Watauga County Public Library
