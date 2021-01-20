I was one of the 1,000 plus “old people” to receive my first COVID-19 vaccine at Watauga High School — and very grateful to be such. I had filled out an interest form online and quickly received a telephone call from a pleasant young man from the Health Department who, surprisingly, was able to accommodate my time and location preferences.
When I read that it would be a mass vaccination event I was worried, expecting confusion and chaos.
So it was a wonderful surprise to arrive at the high school and find such a smooth process in place for this event.
I, and my companions, were amazed with the efficiency of this mass operation — especially after hearing of such confusion and chaos and waiting in other areas of the state and the country.
This was a an extremely impressive, organized event — obviously given excellent advance preparation and training for all involved, from traffic controllers outside — to the line schedulers and workers inside. There were professional health care people there, as well as many non-professional volunteers, happily assisting in whatever way to help their community. The “icing on the cake” was the hospitality and enthusiasm of the volunteers and professionals who made this happen. In the midst of so much divisiveness and mistrust in our country, this was a ray of hope for the rest of our country.
Thanks to all who continue work to help keep us safe.
Fran Uhlenhopp
Boone
