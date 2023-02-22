Welcome to GREED, a small mountain town formally known as Boone.
People from all over the country love coming to Boone year round. With the Scenic overlooks on the Blue Ridge Parkway, hiking and biking trails, fall foliage, Ski and snowboarding resorts, and RV parks. Something for everyone. Boone is a wonderful vacation get-a-way.
Unfortunately, if you want to live in this picturesque mountain town, it’s a different scenario. Over the years, the town has closed several factories, IRC, Ribbon Textiles, Vermont American etc...Which means loss of jobs. Yet with the loss of jobs, the property and land values has sky rocketed. Rent is unbelievably high. Most property owners charge by the bedroom, $500 and up per room.
Many of these dwellings are not fit for living: falling apart, peeling paint, leaky plumbing, broken windows, etc... Yet they can rent them in that condition due to desperation. Seniors that no longer want to maintain a lawn or home repairs have to deal with loud music from parties, trouble finding parking near their unit and various other issues with apartment living. Many cities or towns have housing for 55 and older. Boone has Appalachian Brian Estates, if you can afford it. But the average retiree is on a fixed income.
Student housing is plentiful. Most apartments are rented by the room. If you can rent the whole apartment, the price is so high a family can’t afford it. With no rent control, it increases every year or month, depending on your lease. Single parent households can’t afford to provide a decent home for their families. Even if they make a good living, they make too much for assistance, but not enough to pay the high prices.
The charm and security of raising a family in a small town with clean air and four seasons has faded away due to the GREED of property owners and rental companies. The locals are the ones who work at all the restaurants, hotels, grocery stores, hospitals and businesses. Many travel from Tennessee and off the mountain to work here because they can’t afford to live here. With every new construction of a new complex, there’s a glimmer of hope, which is quickly extinguished when you inquire about it.
After going through the pandemic and the state our country is in right now, we have already had to tighten our belts at the grocery store and gas pump. Having a decent place to live and raise a family is becoming a non-realistic reality. Boone doesn’t want our visitors to see the reality. They keep the less fortunate away from the tourist spots. As long as the money comes in from sporting events, skiing, Christmas trees, fall colors etc..
So welcome to Greed a nice place to visit, but you can’t afford to live here.
