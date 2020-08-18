Just as our country and our population is being brought to its knees by a virus, so is our national education system — public, private and college being profoundly affected.
The UNC system of state universities has pretty much received from the state what they wanted over the years (with some good old-fashioned, under-the-table politics going on on the side).
Knowing people who worked for ASU for 30 years, I am well aware of the waste that goes on in spending. I am also sure this waste goes on in every university in the UNC system.
Perhaps the current viral crisis will bring about change in the way every university in the system operates from a financial standpoint so general state citizen tax dollars are spent more wisely. If each state citizen is expected to personally handle their finances in a responsible way, there is no reason we should expect any less from our state funded universities.
Diana Ward
Boone
Works for me. Let's start by scrapping ALL college athletics (club sports are fine, and I'd be happy to see *some* university money going to help support them.) At the same time, we begin removing the army of unnecessary and grossly over paid administrators. These two actions alone will save *tens of millions* year after year after year.
