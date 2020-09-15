I have watched both the Democrat and Republican conventions, and the pros and cons of both.
What Joe Biden says about Medicare for everyone; providing health care, food stamps and housing for undocumented immigrants; and paying for college for students all sounds good, but he never says where all that money is coming from.
To pay for all of this, in all of the years I have worked, I’ve found it has to come out of the workers’ pockets. We are the only ones paying taxes.
Biden said he would raise taxes, but how by how much? Do any of us want our taxes raised? And, what’s with getting rid of fossil fuels? With no gas or oil, how will planes fly or ships sail? And, how many of us can afford electric cars?
Biden will have to answer a lot more questions before he gets my vote. I guess a lot of voters are just like me — we need some questions answered.
Belle Marsh
Boone
