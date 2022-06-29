As a concerned parent and citizen of Watauga County, I have questions as to why we have only 6 SRO’s at our schools. In light of the tragedy in Uvalde TX I began looking into our local schools and how many officers we have at each school. To my shock and disappointment, I found that we only have 6 total School Resource Officers for a total of 10 schools, Mable, Cove Creek, Bethel, Green Valley, Valle Crucis, Parkway, Hardin Park, Blowing Rock, Watauga High School and CCC&TI.
Watauga County has a full time SRO at Blowing Rock, largely due to the fact that the town of Blowing Rock approved funding or partial funding to provide a full time SRO. We have a full time SRO at Watauga High School and a full time SRO at CCC&TI.
This leaves three school resource officers dividing their time between seven schools. This is unacceptable.
This is something that should have been addressed long before now. As I did research on this local problem, I also found that in 2018 during a Q & A between the two candidates for sheriff, David Searcy and Len Hagaman, School Resource Officers was addressed to which David Searcy responded, “I want to put a resource officer in every school” David Searcy did not stop there, he went on to add “start an At Risk Youth Program and implement a domestic violence program. All three of these programs will focus on keeping our children safe.” In the same article Len Hagaman’s response was “Our current WCSO-SRO is a liaison between law enforcement, families, students and school system, so with the additional two WCSO-SROs to be on board soon, we will be off to a good start to the goal of complete coverage throughout our county schools.”
I just want to point out that this Q & A quote was in 2018! This was 4 years ago! “Off to a good start” and stop it seems. It looks as though Sheriff Hagaman has filled two more SRO’s in 2019 (for a total of 3 SRO’s to protect 7 schools) and went no farther. Anyone with concerns for the safety of students in Watauga County, our current sheriff has been in office for 16 years and as of the writing of this letter, June 7, 2022, we have 6 SRO’s for 10 schools! This is unsatisfactory and inexcusable for our community and the safety of our school age children and faculty in Watauga County.
