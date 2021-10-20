Every day in Watauga County, principals head to work, thinking of one thing: the success of their students.
Principals are champions for kids, and work to ensure they have everything they need to learn, thrive and grow. They also know that with proper nutrition, kids are more likely to reach their full potential. Through their efforts, they are leading the way to end childhood hunger for students in their schools.
Principal Gordon Prince at Green Valley Elementary is a perfect example. Principal Prince helped fill to go plates and serve them in the curbside line when our schools were closed for students last year. He also takes the needs of cafeteria staff into consideration. Last year, he helped adjust classroom meal schedules to provide the best experiences for students as they came through the cafeteria line.
Yet, this year, principals are facing an immense set of challenges as the pandemic continues.
Despite these obstacles, principals continue to collaborate with school nutrition departments, teachers and other school staff to get kids the food they need, providing critical support in this ever-changing school year.
This Principal Appreciation Month, we recognize leaders like Principal Prince who are behind the scenes, making decisions to help staff and students stay safe, healthy and nourished.
Helen Roberts
No Kid Hungry North Carolina
