Congratulations to The Watauga Health Center of AppHealthCare for the excellent handling of the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Tuesday Jan. 12, my wife and I got our first dose, and it was a very smooth process. We especially liked not having to get out of our vehicle to receive the shot.
From the parking assistants, to those who distributed the forms that each participant had to fill out, to those who administered the shots of vaccine, there was not a fumble or a grumble.
Every staff or volunteer person was friendly/cheerful and was apparently enjoying the work.
The entire program had obviously received a lot of planning time by people who knew how to plan.
Thank you from all of us who benefited from a superb distribution of the vaccine.
Baird Buchanan
Boone
