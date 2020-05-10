Watauga elected officials listened to many voices regarding lifting coronavirus restrictions, except one — the voter’s voice. While measures to limit the influx of visitors makes sense, the 14-day quarantine restriction for returning residents from even a one night stay out of the county is too burdensome. This restriction should be lifted immediately upon Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.
Dale Williams
Boone
