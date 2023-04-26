In a recent letter to the editor in a well-known newspaper a writer blamed God for the violence in our society. He referred to Old Testament texts which depict God either authorizing or slaughtering men, women, and children to take the Promised Land (Deuteronomy 20). He referred to God killing his own son in the New Testament in order to eliminate the sin of mankind so repugnant to a holy God (Romans 5:6-9). Yes, some of the writers of the Old Testament do depict the God of the Hebrews/Israelites as a God of war who leads his Covenant People to defeat the Canaanites. And yes, there are in the New Testament some texts which portray God as sacrificing his son Jesus to satisfy his wrath due to the sin of mankind.
However, it is wise to note that some of the writers of the Old Testament were developing a view of the character of their God as they saw him deliver them from bondage in Egypt and make covenant with them at Mount Sinai and lead them into the Promised Land. We must understand that these writers did not in their time have the full revelation of God in Jesus as presented in the New Testament. Even in the lifetime of Jesus many of his followers expected him to ride into Jerusalem on a white horse as a military conqueror, but in the last week of his life he rode into Jerusalem on a lowly donkey as the Prince of Peace. Even in Isaiah 52 and 53 we see where the Messiah is pictured as a suffering servant savior. And in II Corinthians 5:17-19 we find where God was in Christ reconciling the world to himself. The picture of a loving, self-giving God is also found in Philippians 2:5-11. As the climax of “progressive revelation” I see the suffering, death, and resurrection of Jesus as the supreme act of God giving himself for us to win the victory over sin and death.
If we can see the Old Testament revelation as a foundation and preparation for the New Testament revelation, we should see God as a God of love and not hate, a God who creates us free to obey him or not. If Jesus is believed to be the final revelation of God, then we must interpret the Old Testament through the eyes of the New Testament. And if we are really free to be obedient to God in faith or not, we must not blame God for the violence in the world. If God calls us to love and not hate and we disobey, we are the ones guilty of the violence caused by our hate, not God!
