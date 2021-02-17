I am 77 years old and I have filled out a form over a month ago to schedule my COVID-19 vaccine. I have called, etc., with no response. I understand that Watauga teachers and their families are now getting their shots. What is going on? This is disgraceful. Help!
Howard Gray
Blowing Rock
