With the passing of our beloved Blowing Rocket, I hope you will allow Rock residents an opportunity to comment in print about some of our more pressing issues.
One of these issues is the burying of the utility lines along Blowing Rock’s Main Street. I think is a fine idea and I would love to see it happen — but happen only after several more pressing issues have been addressed. Supporters of the idea point out that the 100 year old water and sewer lines must be replaced, Main street must be excavated and this would be the least disruptive time to remove the power poles and bury the lines.
Sometimes they forget to mention that the water and sewer lines are being funded through grants and will not require five cents more tax money from residents. Burying the power lines will cost Blowing Rock residents something like three to seven million dollars that will have to be paid by Blowing Rock taxpayers in the form of higher taxes that will cost the average taxpayer several thousand dollars just to make Main Street a bit more attractive.
And beautifying the already award winning town seems to be the only real benefit.
Will replacing poles and overhead lines with six or eight big green power boxes add much? And parking places are already hard to find. Will giving up six or eight prime parking spaces benefit shoppers or merchants? I don’t see how.
Our town board needs to spend our tax money wisely. And we need to be asking first if raising home owner’s taxes is even wise. And if the town needs more money not available through grants what should our priorities be?
The July waterline break that drained the water tank dry and left a town full of tourists with no water serves as a good reminder that many water and sewer lines other than those along Main Street are past their useful life and could go at any time. Would it not be more useful to spend money on essential infrastructure like pipes than a pretty project
I almost forgot to mention Blowing Rock’s need for full time ambulance service. The county wants the town to pony up over $300,000 a year for a service we are already paying for. As I do the math, the money some want to spend burying a few hundred feet of overhead power lines would pay for ten, fifteen, perhaps even twenty years of ambulance service. So the choice here would seem to be bury the lines now or bury a few people a year who die waiting for an ambulance. Tough choice, right?
It would be great if the supporters of the power line removal could find funding elsewhere. Watching this, as a physician, I feel like a patient I’ve just told he desperately needs heart surgery is telling me he’s going to have a hair transplant and tummy tuck first — because his pipes might stay open a bit longer.
