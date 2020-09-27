As a combat wounded veteran (North Korea, 2 a.m., Feb. 21, 1953, while leading my platoon of night fighters), I must respond to the recent remarks made by President Donald J. Trump about wounded and killed-in-action warriors. Trump reportedly stated that those who defended our country’s interests were suckers and losers.
It is outrageous for one who avoided military service to make derogatory statements about those who served their country.
Veterans, especially our combat wounded veterans and the families of those who have died in combat while serving our country should be honored, not dishonored.
Baird Buchanan
Boone
