Readers of the Watauga Democrat may have noticed that North Carolina’s General Assembly recently approved new redistricting maps, which are set to shape congressional victories for the next 10 years. The maps were passed strictly along party lines and predictably gerrymandered — no surprise, given that both parties have redrawn NC districts for such obvious political gain that the past three decades have been fraught with almost non-stop litigation and judicial action over the issue. What is still shocking, however, is how shameless the new redistricting is.
How strongly have the scales been tipped for partisan advantage? The new districts will almost assuredly deliver Republican victories of 10-3, with only 1 of 14 U.S House districts being truly competitive. The current split is 8-5, for reference. While the population growth that granted our state a brand new district disproportionately occurred in urban areas — which are incidentally the most likely to vote Democrat — the newly minted 13th district is nestled into a rural Republican stronghold located due south of Avery and Caldwell counties.
Handing a new seat directly to a political party with a stagnant electorate is egregious enough on its own, but only the tip of the iceberg. Consider that in the last presidential election, North Carolinians voted 48.6 percent for Joe Biden. Though votes do not always match party affiliation, it is instructive to note that 36 percent of North Carolinians are registered as Democrats, 33 percent are unaffiliated, 30 percent are Republican and the rest are “other.”
It is clear that our state is pretty evenly divided politically. Our districts and elected officials should reflect this. And yet Republicans are going to be granted at least 71% of the legislative seats. There are other measures of this audacity, including a recent innovation known as the “efficiency gap.” Pioneered by professor Nicholas Stephanopoulos and researcher Eric McGhee, the efficiency gap takes into account the number of votes “wasted” in non-competitive races. The final calculation shows us how efficiently gerrymandering has created political advantage. The gap’s creators argue that an efficiency gap of 8 percent or more is dangerously undemocratic and should be considered unconstitutional.
Our old map came in at a score of 8.5 percent. Not great. The new map grants Republicans an outrageous advantage of 20.1 percent. A FiveThirtyEight analysis puts this into grim practical perspective: to win half of NC’s congressional seats, Democrats would have to outperform statewide by a staggering 11.4 percentage points. Again, this is in a state where Biden lost by a single point and registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 6 percent.
Our democratic republic may never perfectly represent the demographics within it, but there are grave consequences for so brazenly subverting the will of the people. Politicians in safe districts are already getting primary challengers by ever more extreme ideological purists.
Americans are growing weary, frustrated and politically cynical as our representatives seem increasingly selected for us, as much as elected. This is the real fraud — committed against our voters rather than by them. We must demand that our representatives end all unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering.
Branch Richter
Banner Elk
