The Realtors® and the Home Builders recently facilitated the release of a High Country Housing Needs Assessment. The full 402-page document is worth checking out. Here is a summary of what we found.
In Watauga County 53.8 percent of renters are cost burdened, meaning they pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent. In the Town of Boone, it’s 64.7 percent of renters.
Over 900 rental units in the High Country were surveyed. Only one was vacant. That was in Ashe County. According to the report, “The local market’s 99.9 percent occupancy rate is extremely high and indicates that the market is suffering from a significant shortage of multifamily rental housing.”
The median sale price for a home in Watauga is $490,500 and the median list price is now $672,500. The median list price in the entire High Country is $475,000. According to the report, “Conservatively assuming a 5 percent down payment, a household would have to earn approximately $150,000 annually to afford a median-priced home. Based on 2021 estimated Census figures, only 6.8 percent of households in the region have the income to buy a median-priced home.”
So why is this happening? Why is our housing market like this? It’s partly about COVID. The pandemic made more people want to buy a house in the country and the rise of telework made that easier. The pandemic also disrupted America’s supply chain and made building materials more expensive. We’re not alone experiencing increased demand, a backlog for home construction, and rising prices. Those are issues faced all across the country. But our demand is partly about our quality of life.
The secret is out about the High Country. We have good schools, a great climate, downtown Boone, Grandfather Mountain, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Appalachian State, hiking, camping, skiing, and all the charms of small-town living. That’s why more people are visiting and more are choosing to stay. That’s a good problem to have honestly. The alternative is much worse. But that’s why we need more housing.
That’s why our associations partnered with Watauga County, Ashe County, Avery County, the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, and the Blue Ridge Business Development Center to fund the Housing Needs Assessment. That’s an important first step. That assessment provided us with valuable data.
Then the Watauga Housing Forum Series put a human face on it. Those stories are all too familiar: longtime residents priced out of the market, young people in their 20s and 30s deferring the dream of homeownership, a workforce commuting from Caldwell and Wilkes, from other counties, or from out of state.
These issues affect everyone. Local businesses can’t fill positions. Local employees can’t live in the places where they work. Schools are affected. So is the healthcare system. If we don’t address our housing challenges now, soon we’ll face new ones: a lack of economic mobility and economic growth, rising poverty and homelessness, and a community increasingly without roots. We’ll be a wonderful place to visit but one only a few can afford to call home.
So now what? How do we build on the momentum of the assessment and the forum series? How do we take action? The Watauga Housing Council, an idea that came out of the forums, is an initial step. Another is to form a regional task force made up of Realtors®, builders, elected officials, education and healthcare representatives, and community stakeholders. There should also be a compact of shared priorities that individuals and organizations can sign onto in support.
The Housing Needs Assessment has several recommendations that we support. That includes more vouchers for low-income families and an incentive for first-time homebuyers. More funding for home repair and weatherization to preserve our existing stock. And then evaluating density, zoning, and building and design standards, and utilizing lot splits and accessory dwelling units to increase our housing supply without expanding infrastructure.
There is also the issue of financing. The High Country could use something like a housing trust fund, a land bank, or a tax increment finance district to spur new home construction. That will likely require a new agency or new staff positions to take the lead on securing the funding. That’s why it’s time to get serious and start pooling our resources.
There are currently 122 homes for sale in Watauga including single family, condos, and townhomes. That’s not enough. We’re running out of inventory. According to the Housing Needs Assessment, Watauga needs an additional 3,517 rental units and 2,969 for-sale homes just to meet demand in the next five years. Overall, the entire High Country will need 5,177 rental units and 6,349 for-sale homes. That’s our challenge going forward. We know what we need, we know what we’re up against, what happens next is up to us.
Jim Lewis, President of the High Country Association of Realtors®
Bruce Baker, Executive Officer of the High Country Home Builders Association
I'd be curious to see the numbers on how many homes in Watauga are second homes/vacation homes and how much that impacts the housing market and costs...
