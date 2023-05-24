It was with no small degree of curiosity, I read the recent article titled ‘Decline in memberships a key factor to Broyhill Wellness Center changes’. After the first few lines I was reminded of the words of that great 20th century Warner Brothers philosopher, Blacque Jacque Shellaque, who said “Dis oughtta be good, you bet.”
If it is true that declining memberships precipitated the closing, then logically, the reverse would be true as well. One would think that leadership would have noticed a decline and taken steps to stem the losses early on. Unless of course, those membership ‘losses’ were in fact an engineered crisis. Let’s say that the Publix in Boone noticed a decline in business.
Would they take the following steps? Business is declining so let’s cut back our operating hours from 9 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oh, and while we’re at it, let’s just close on Sunday altogether. The produce department? Ah, these people are capable of raising there own produce, so let’s take it out as well. Detergent? Food Lion has detergent so we don’t need the duplication. And paper towels? Wal-Mart has them, so again, no need for us to carry them.
Does this sound like a sound strategy to reverse a declining customer base? The answer is obvious, yet in fact, these are the exact parallel steps The Wellness Center has taken, and then has the boldness to somehow suggest, it’s the fault of the membership. If a thriving membership were the goal of the Wellness Center, why would they have; 1. Closed 14% of the week (Sunday), 2. Closed earlier each weekday (from 9 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) 3. Closed the racquetball court (for storage) 4. Closed off the basketball court and power-lifting platform room (now a ‘therapy pool). 5. Dramatically reduced the size of the weightlifting room to accommodate AppOrtho office space?
It’s important to note that the areas that have been ‘re-imagined’ are not accessible to members. Even so, many members still remained loyal, apparently much to the chagrin of hospital leadership. Dues remained the same, even though fitness options were dramatically curtailed. Still, many members stayed loyal.
There seem to be some obvious questions which deserve answers. 1. Where are the hordes of folks needing therapeutic care that are somehow not being served because members are lifting weights? Does a recovering cardiac patient need to wait on a squat rack? Hardly. 2. How are the needs of members excluding others? Is there data showing they cannot co-exist? If the motivation is simply, healthy people don’t bring in the revenue sick people do, then say that.
Go all in and put some cigarette vending machines in too. Another great 20th century philosopher, Captain Fletcher (The Outlaw Josie Wales) told Senator Lane after Fletcher’s men were slaughtered, “Don’t p!## down my back, and tell me it’s raining”. Well, inflation is ‘transitory’, the border is secure, Afghanistan withdrawal was flawless and The Wellness Center is closing because of declining memberships.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.